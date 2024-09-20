Wolf Pack hosts LIVE program to help with difficult conversations

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Leaning in Virtual Experience program, a new professional development program, is now available to units across Kunsan Air Base.

The LIVE program is a mixed virtual reality experience that uses a combination of interactive scenarios with authentic, real-time dialogue designed to provide experiential learning.

LIVE provides all Airmen a hands-on opportunity to develop empathetic listening and respectful discourse, arming them with the tools necessary to resolve conflict and create an inclusive culture.

“The mission is to create and maintain an environment where all service members are connected, respected and protected,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Dameron, 8th Fighter Wing LIVE program facilitator. “The program is available to all ranks.”

The program provides a wide range of scenarios that cover leader-to-subordinate, peer-to-peer and subordinate-to-leader situations.

When given a scenario, individual participants engage one-on-one with a virtual avatar to practice having difficult conversations.

“Through LIVE, we are able to institute a realistic practice for our Airmen because usually as a supervisor, the first time delivering a tough conversation is when you’re handling a situation,” said Dameron. “This is the true value of the program and will help raise the professionalism and experience of our force.”

If your shop is interested in hosting a session at your unit, please call 782-7181.

