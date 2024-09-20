Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack hosts LIVE program to help with difficult conversations

    Wolf Pack hosts LIVE program to help with difficult conversations

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Dameron, 8th Fighter Wing Leaning In Virtual Experience program facilitator, passes around a QR code for a LIVE session during a senior noncommissioned officer professional education seminar at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2024. The program covers a wide-range of leader-to-subordinate, peer-to-peer and subordinate-to-leader scenarios for Airmen to practice addressing complicated conversations through empathetic listening and respectful discourse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024
    Kunsan Air Base
    Professional Development
    LIVE
    Wolf Pack
    8th FW
    INDOPACOM

