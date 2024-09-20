U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Dameron, 8th Fighter Wing Leaning In Virtual Experience program facilitator, passes around a QR code for a LIVE session during a senior noncommissioned officer professional education seminar at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2024. The program covers a wide-range of leader-to-subordinate, peer-to-peer and subordinate-to-leader scenarios for Airmen to practice addressing complicated conversations through empathetic listening and respectful discourse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 03:44
|Photo ID:
|8656190
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-SW533-2007
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack hosts LIVE program to help with difficult conversations [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wolf Pack hosts LIVE program to help with difficult conversations
No keywords found.