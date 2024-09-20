Wolf Pack hosts LIVE program to help with difficult conversations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Dameron, 8th Fighter Wing Leaning In Virtual Experience program facilitator, passes around a QR code for a LIVE session during a senior noncommissioned officer professional education seminar at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2024. The program covers a wide-range of leader-to-subordinate, peer-to-peer and subordinate-to-leader scenarios for Airmen to practice addressing complicated conversations through empathetic listening and respectful discourse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)