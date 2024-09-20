Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMEP 24.2 | Crew-Served Weapons Range [Image 20 of 21]

    KMEP 24.2 | Crew-Served Weapons Range

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart  

    3d Marine Division     

    Republic of Korea Marines fire a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun during Korea Marine Exercise Program 24.2 at 2nd Marine Training Area, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. KMEP is conducted routinely to increase interoperability and combined capabilities between the ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps, through realistic training. The ROK Marines are with 52nd Infantry Battalion, 5th Brigade. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 00:25
    Photo ID: 8656140
    VIRIN: 240812-M-EJ408-1377
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 27.8 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMEP 24.2 | Crew-Served Weapons Range [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Marines
    M240
    Live-Fire Range
    Marines
    MARFORK
    KMEP

