KMEP 24.2 | Crew-Served Weapons Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines load a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun during Korea Marine Exercise Program 24.2 at 2nd Marine Training Area, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. KMEP is conducted routinely to increase interoperability and combined capabilities between the ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps, through realistic training. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)