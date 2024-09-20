KMEP 24.2 | Crew-Served Weapons Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Marine poses for a photo during Korea Marine Exercise Program 24.2 at 2nd Marine Training Area, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. KMEP is conducted routinely to increase interoperability and combined capabilities between the ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps, through realistic training. The ROK Marines are with 52nd Infantry Battalion, 5th Brigade. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)