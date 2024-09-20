Republic of Korea Marines fire a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun during Korea Marine Exercise Program 24.2 at 2nd Marine Training Area, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. KMEP is conducted routinely to increase interoperability and combined capabilities between the ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps, through realistic training. The ROK Marines are with 52nd Infantry Battalion, 5th Brigade. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 00:25
|Photo ID:
|8656138
|VIRIN:
|240812-M-EJ408-1364
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|30.44 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KMEP 24.2 | Crew-Served Weapons Range [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.