Danny Deep, General Dynamics executive vice president of Combat Systems, speaks with the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations during a meeting at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., September 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)
This work, Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Curtis Loter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.