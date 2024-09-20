Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant [Image 4 of 6]

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curtis Loter 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    House of Representatives, Rep. Matt Carpenter, 8th District in Pennsylvania, speaks with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr O. Zelenskyy, about U.S. Army modernization efforts to increase production levels of 155MM rounds while at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., September 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 23:04
    Photo ID: 8656115
    VIRIN: 240922-A-GL508-6096
    Resolution: 6026x4017
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

