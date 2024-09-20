Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

House of Representatives, Rep. Matt Carpenter, 8th District in Pennsylvania, speaks with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr O. Zelenskyy, about U.S. Army modernization efforts to increase production levels of 155MM rounds while at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., September 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)