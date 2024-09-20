Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant [Image 3 of 6]

    Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curtis Loter 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr O. Zelenskyy poses for a group photo with Scranton Army Ammunition Plant employees for their dedication and support to Ukrainian defense efforts in Scranton, Pa., Sep. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 23:04
    Photo ID: 8656103
    VIRIN: 240922-A-GL508-3282
    Resolution: 8171x5447
    Size: 12.95 MB
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Curtis Loter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

