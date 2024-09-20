Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant [Image 9 of 9]

    Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curtis Loter 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Ukrainian President, Volodymyr O. Zelenskyy and Rich Hansen, the Commander's Representative for the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, observe furnace process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., September 22, 2024. Ukrainian President Zelensky met with a U.S. delegation and toured the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)

