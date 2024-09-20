Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr O. Zelenskyy and Rich Hansen, the Commander's Representative for the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, observe furnace process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., September 22, 2024. Ukrainian President Zelensky met with a U.S. delegation and toured the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)