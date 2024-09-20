Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr O. Zelenskyy, observes the completion of the rough turn process for 155MM rounds while at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., September 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)