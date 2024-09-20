Dr. William A. LaPlante, the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, speaks to the U.S. Delegation while in a meeting with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr O. Zelenskyy, about U.S. Army modernization efforts to increase production levels of 155MM rounds while at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., September 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sfc. Curt Loter)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 19:50
|Photo ID:
|8655996
|VIRIN:
|240922-A-GL508-3702
|Resolution:
|7668x5112
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|54
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Curtis Loter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.