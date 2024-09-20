Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. William A. LaPlante, the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, speaks to the U.S. Delegation while in a meeting with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr O. Zelenskyy, about U.S. Army modernization efforts to increase production levels of 155MM rounds while at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., September 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sfc. Curt Loter)