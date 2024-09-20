USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps

Lt. Joshua Bondoc, from Frederick, Maryland, discusses bridge operations with members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps in the pilot house onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 21, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8655967
|VIRIN:
|240921-N-ER894-1243
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Hometown:
|FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
