    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps [Image 1 of 12]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Jacob Lawson, from Mount Airy, North Carolina, explains flight deck operations to sea cadets and members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 21, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8655956
    VIRIN: 240922-N-AR554-1120
    Resolution: 3497x2331
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: MOUNT AIRY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    CVN 76
    sea cadets
    USS Ronald Reagan
    USNSCC

