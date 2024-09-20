USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Jacob Lawson, from Mount Airy, North Carolina, explains flight deck operations to sea cadets and members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 21, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8655956
|VIRIN:
|240922-N-AR554-1120
|Resolution:
|3497x2331
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNT AIRY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
