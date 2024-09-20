Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps [Image 7 of 12]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Lt. Joshua Bondoc, front, from Frederick, Maryland, and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Nico Cabel, from Manila, Philippines, lead members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 21, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8655963
    VIRIN: 240921-N-ER894-1118
    Resolution: 5226x3484
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    CVN 76
    sea cadets
    USS Ronald Reagan
    USNSCC

