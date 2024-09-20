2-3 GSAB prepares equipment for JRTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), pull the Modular General Purpose Tent System in order to provide tension to hammer the supports into the ground and set up the company command point during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 14, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)