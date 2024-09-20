Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-3 GSAB prepares equipment for JRTC [Image 8 of 10]

    2-3 GSAB prepares equipment for JRTC

    FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), pull the Modular General Purpose Tent System in order to provide tension to hammer the supports into the ground and set up the company command point during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 14, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 10:12
    Photo ID: 8655833
    VIRIN: 240914-A-BY519-1009
    Location: FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    JRTC
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Air

