    2-3 GSAB prepares equipment for JRTC [Image 10 of 10]

    2-3 GSAB prepares equipment for JRTC

    FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army HH-60M aircrew member assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), finishes post-flight procedures on Self Army Airfield during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 14, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 10:12
    Photo ID: 8655835
    VIRIN: 240914-A-BY519-1014
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, 2-3 GSAB prepares equipment for JRTC [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JRTC
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Air

