2-3 GSAB prepares equipment for JRTC

U.S. Army HH-60M Black Hawks operated by Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), arrive at Self Army Airfield during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 on Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 14, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)