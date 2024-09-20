2-3 GSAB prepares equipment for JRTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Quidachay prepares to install a support mount for the Modular General Purpose Tent System in order to set up the company command point during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 14, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)