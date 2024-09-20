2-3 GSAB prepares equipment for JRTC

U.S. Army Sgt. Quidachay prepares to install a support mount for the Modular General Purpose Tent System in order to set up the company command point during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 14, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8655831
|VIRIN:
|240914-A-BY519-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
