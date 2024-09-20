Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Aircraft Support Exercise Ssang Yong 24 [Image 5 of 5]

    15th MEU Aircraft Support Exercise Ssang Yong 24

    YECHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Staci Morris 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, taxis to the runway after refueling at a forward arming and refueling point at Yecheon, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Staci Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 07:39
    Photo ID: 8655800
    VIRIN: 240902-M-PW690-1002
    Resolution: 4958x3305
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: YECHEON, KR
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Aircraft Support Exercise Ssang Yong 24 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Staci Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Korea
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    UH-1Y
    Aviation
    F-35B
    Ssang Yong

