15th MEU Aircraft Support Exercise Ssang Yong 24

From left to right, a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey, UH-1Y Venom, and AH-1Z Viper, all attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a U.S. Army AH-64E Apache attached to 5th Squadron, 17th Air Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, are parked on the flight line Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Staci Morris)