15th MEU Aircraft Support Exercise Ssang Yong 24

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 5th Squadron, 17th Air Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, explains the capabilities of an AH-64E Apache to U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Staci Morris)