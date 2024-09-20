A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, refuels at a forward arming and refueling point at Yecheon, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Staci Morris)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 07:39
|Photo ID:
|8655798
|VIRIN:
|240902-M-PW690-1003
|Resolution:
|5180x3453
|Size:
|7.71 MB
|Location:
|YECHEON, KR
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th MEU Aircraft Support Exercise Ssang Yong 24 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Staci Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.