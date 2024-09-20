Team Travis honors Gold Star Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing prepare for food service during a Gold Star Mothers’ and Families’ Remembrance Luncheon at the Twin Peaks Chapel at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 20, 2024. The luncheon is an annual event to support Gold Star mothers and families in honor of their loved ones’ sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Lauren Jacoby)