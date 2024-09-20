Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Travis honors Gold Star Families [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Travis honors Gold Star Families

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors during a Gold Star Mothers’ and Families’ Remembrance Luncheon at the Twin Peaks Chapel at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 20, 2024. The luncheon is an annual event to host gold star mothers and families and remind them their sacrifice will not be forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Lauren Jacoby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 18:39
    Photo ID: 8655020
    VIRIN: 240920-F-LJ715-1019
    Resolution: 6800x4533
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis honors Gold Star Families [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Travis honors Gold Star Families
    Team Travis honors Gold Star Families
    Team Travis honors Gold Star Families
    Team Travis honors Gold Star Families
    Team Travis honors Gold Star Families
    Team Travis honors Gold Star Families
    Team Travis honors Gold Star Families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gold Star
    never forgotten
    TAFB
    60AMW
    Team Travis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download