Team Travis honors Gold Star Families

A table is adorned with white roses and lit candles during a Gold Star Mothers’ and Families’ Remembrance Luncheon at the Twin Peaks Chapel at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 20, 2024. The luncheon is an annual event to host gold star mothers and families and remind them their sacrifice will not be forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Lauren Jacoby)