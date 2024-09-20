Team Travis honors Gold Star Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Brown, 60th Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center superintendent, plays the piano during a Gold Star Mothers’ and Families’ Remembrance Luncheon at the Twin Peaks Chapel at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 20, 2024. The luncheon is an annual event to host gold star mothers and families and remind them their sacrifice will not be forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Lauren Jacoby)