    FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Houle, a heavy pavement and equipment operator assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a concrete saw to cut a hole during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept.17, 2024. Houle used the saw to cut a larger hole around the damaged areas to remove unstable material and ensure a solid, clean surface for repairs. The RADR exercise showcased the capability of the 92nd CES to efficiently restore a damaged airfield to operational status as expeditiously as possible in the event of an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 18:32
    Photo ID: 8654984
    VIRIN: 240917-F-CJ658-1227
    Resolution: 5612x3734
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, RADR Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

