U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Houle, a heavy pavement and equipment operator assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a concrete saw to cut a hole during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept.17, 2024. Houle used the saw to cut a larger hole around the damaged areas to remove unstable material and ensure a solid, clean surface for repairs. The RADR exercise showcased the capability of the 92nd CES to efficiently restore a damaged airfield to operational status as expeditiously as possible in the event of an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 18:32
|Photo ID:
|8654984
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-CJ658-1227
|Resolution:
|5612x3734
|Size:
|8.78 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RADR Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.