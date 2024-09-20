U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Agustin Garcia, a heavy pavement equipment operator assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, compacts dirt during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 17, 2024. Garcia compacted dirt to create a solid foundation for the next layers of material during repair. The RADR exercise showcased the capability of the 92nd CES to efficiently restore a damaged airfield to operational status as expeditiously as possible in the event of an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 18:32
|Photo ID:
|8654976
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-CJ658-1288
|Resolution:
|5508x3665
|Size:
|11.22 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RADR Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.