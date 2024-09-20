Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elijah Gunn, a heavy pavement and equipment operator assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a saw to cut a hole during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 17, 2024. Gunn used the saw to cut a larger hole around the damaged areas to remove unstable material and ensure a solid, clean surface for repairs. The RADR exercise showcased the capability of the 92nd CES to efficiently restore a damaged airfield to operational status as expeditiously as possible in the event of an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)