U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron spread asphalt during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept.18, 2024. The 92nd CES Airmen used asphalt to repair damaged areas quickly. The RADR exercise showcased the capability of the 92nd CES to efficiently restore a damaged airfield to an operational status as expeditiously as possible in the event of an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)