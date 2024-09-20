Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADR Exercise [Image 9 of 10]

    RADR Exercise

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron spread asphalt during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept.18, 2024. The 92nd CES Airmen used asphalt to repair damaged areas quickly. The RADR exercise showcased the capability of the 92nd CES to efficiently restore a damaged airfield to an operational status as expeditiously as possible in the event of an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 18:32
    Photo ID: 8654977
    VIRIN: 240918-F-CJ658-1411
    Resolution: 5490x3653
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADR Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

