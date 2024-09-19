Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Senator Josh Hawley meets with the leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Senator Josh Hawley meets with the leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, for the State of Missouri, visited the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, during a trip to Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, September 13, 2024. The Senator toured the base and learned about the capabilities and mission of the Wing, to include the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 11:03
    Photo ID: 8653083
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-YI114-1039
    Resolution: 5240x3493
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley meets with the leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Senator Josh Hawley meets with the leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Senator Josh Hawley meets with the leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Senator Josh Hawley meets with the leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Senator Josh Hawley meets with the leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Senator Josh Hawley meets with the leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Senator Josh Hawley meets with the leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    AMC
    politician
    DV visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download