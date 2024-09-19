U.S. Senator Josh Hawley meets with the leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, second from left, visited the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, during a trip to Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, September 13, 2024. The Senator toured the base and learned about the capabilities and mission of the Wing, to include the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)