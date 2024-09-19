U.S. Senator Josh Hawley meets with the leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, for the State of Missouri, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Col. James Couch, commandant of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, during a visit to Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, September 13, 2024. The Senator toured the base and learned about the capabilities and mission of the 139th Airlift Wing, to include the AATTC. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)