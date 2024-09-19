U.S. Senator Josh Hawley meets with the leadership of the 139th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, for the State of Missouri, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Triplett , command chief of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, during a visit to Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, September 13, 2024. The Senator toured the base and learned about the capabilities and mission of the 139th AW, to include the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)