USS Chung Hoon Sailors participate in a ceremony celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Chung Hoon's commissioning

A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) looks at the names of the 1,032 fallen service members inscribed on a wall in the shrine room during a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial, Sept. 18, 2024. Eight Sailors currently assigned to the ship are in Hawaii to attend the 20-year commissioning anniversary of USS Chung-Hoon and to strengthen the bond between the ship and its namesake's home state. Chung-Hoon, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, is in a Depot Modernization Period (DMP) to conduct repairs and receive upgrades to ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
