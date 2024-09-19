USS Chung Hoon Sailors participate in a ceremony celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Chung Hoon's commissioning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors, past and presently, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) bow their heads during the invocation at the 20th commissioning anniversary of USS Chung-Hoon on the USS Arizona Memorial, Sept. 18, 2024. Eight Sailors currently assigned to the ship are in Hawaii to attend the 20-year commissioning anniversary of USS Chung-Hoon and to strengthen the bond between the ship and its namesake's home state. Chung-Hoon, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, is in a Depot Modernization Period (DMP) to conduct repairs and receive upgrades to ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)