    USS Chung Hoon Sailors participate in a ceremony celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Chung Hoon's commissioning [Image 2 of 11]

    USS Chung Hoon Sailors participate in a ceremony celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Chung Hoon's commissioning

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Nathan Rosales, assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, gives a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial to Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), Sept. 18, 2024. The eight Sailors from Chung Hoon are in Hawaii to attend the Chung-Hoon’s 20-year commissioning anniversary ceremony and to strengthen the bond between the ship and its namesake's home state. Chung-Hoon, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, is in a Depot Modernization Period (DMP) to conduct repairs and receive upgrades to ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    This work, USS Chung Hoon Sailors participate in a ceremony celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Chung Hoon's commissioning [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

