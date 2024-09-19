USS Chung Hoon Sailors participate in a ceremony celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Chung Hoon's commissioning

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) pose for a photo at the USS Arizona Memorial, Sept. 18, 2024. The eight Sailors are in Hawaii to attend the Chung-Hoon’s 20-year commissioning anniversary ceremony and to strengthen the bond between the ship and its namesake's home state. Chung-Hoon, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, is in a Depot Modernization Period (DMP) to conduct repairs and receive upgrades to ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 21:03
|Photo ID:
|8652115
|VIRIN:
|240918-N-TT639-1171
|Resolution:
|7550x5393
|Size:
|912.65 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
