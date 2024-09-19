Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England [Image 5 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    An RQ-4B Global Hawk assigned to Grand Forks Air Force Base’s 319th Reconnaissance Wing is towed on the taxiway at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 24, 2024 in support of allied and U.S coalition forces. The 501st Combat Support Wing paves the way for agile combat employment by routinely hosting a variety of aircraft for deployment missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 13:40
    Photo ID: 8651367
    VIRIN: 240824-F-KS661-1008
    Resolution: 7723x5149
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England
    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England
    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England
    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England
    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England
    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England
    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England
    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England
    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England
    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England
    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England
    501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Hawk
    RQ-4
    501st
    RQ-4B
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download