501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England

An RQ-4B Global Hawk assigned to Grand Forks Air Force Base’s 319th Reconnaissance Wing is towed on the taxiway at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 24, 2024 in support of allied and U.S coalition forces. The 501st Combat Support Wing paves the way for agile combat employment by routinely hosting a variety of aircraft for deployment missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)