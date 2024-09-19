501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An RQ-4B Global Hawk assigned to Grand Forks Air Force Base’s 319th Reconnaissance Wing is towed on the taxiway at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 24, 2024 in support of allied and U.S coalition forces. The aircraft routinely flies in defense of NATO’s eastern flank to execute intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance operations and command and control support across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)