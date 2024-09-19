501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England

An RQ-4B Global Hawk assigned to Grand Forks Air Force Base’s 319th Reconnaissance Wing is towed on the taxiway at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 24, 2024 in support of allied and U.S coalition forces. The 501st Combat Support Wing has routinely supported similar deployments and the support and execution of these missions demonstrate commitment in paving the way for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
