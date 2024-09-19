An RQ-4B Global Hawk assigned to Grand Forks Air Force Base’s 319th Reconnaissance Wing is towed on the taxiway at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 24, 2024 in support of allied and U.S coalition forces. The aircraft routinely flies in defense of NATO’s eastern flank to execute intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance operations and command and control support across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 13:40
|Photo ID:
|8651369
|VIRIN:
|240824-F-KS661-1007
|Resolution:
|8207x5471
|Size:
|14.87 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st CSW supports first RQ-4B deployment in England [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.