Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Jontae Reese (center), 90th Missile Wing Base Honor Guardsman, receives his Air Force Base Honor Guard Badge from Col. Richard Harrop (left), 90 MW deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Erik Bensen (right), 90th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, during his 90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 13, 2024. The 90 MW Base Honor Guard is tasked with honoring past and present service members by providing military funeral honors to veterans, retirees and fallen active-duty members across 9,500 square miles in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. When not performing this mission, they also post or present the colors, being American and Air Force flags, at official military events such as retirements, promotions or changes of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)