Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation [Image 19 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Senior Airman Jontae Reese (center), 90th Missile Wing Base Honor Guardsman, receives his Air Force Base Honor Guard Badge from Col. Richard Harrop (left), 90 MW deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Erik Bensen (right), 90th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, during his 90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 13, 2024. The 90 MW Base Honor Guard is tasked with honoring past and present service members by providing military funeral honors to veterans, retirees and fallen active-duty members across 9,500 square miles in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. When not performing this mission, they also post or present the colors, being American and Air Force flags, at official military events such as retirements, promotions or changes of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8650692
    VIRIN: 240913-F-HE787-1154
    Resolution: 3428x3429
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation
    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    AFGSC
    90th Missile Wing
    FE Warren

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download