Airman 1st Class Ashley Joeschke (right), 90th Missile Wing Base Honor Guardsman, presents Col. Richard Harrop (left), 90 MW deputy commander, with a folded American flag during a 90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 13, 2024. The 90 MW Base Honor Guard is tasked with honoring past and present service members by providing military funeral honors to veterans, retirees and fallen active-duty members across 9,500 square miles in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. When not performing this mission, they also post or present the colors, being American and Air Force flags, at official military events such as retirements, promotions or changes of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)