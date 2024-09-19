90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Honor Guard graduates fold an American flag during a 90th Missile Wing Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 13, 2024. The Honor Guard traces its beginning to May 1948 when the newly-formed Air Force headquarters were instructed to develop plans for an elite ceremonial unit comparable to those of the other armed services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)