    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation [Image 6 of 24]

    90 MW Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Honor Guard graduates fold an American flag during a 90th Missile Wing Honor Guard fall indoctrination graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 13, 2024. The Honor Guard traces its beginning to May 1948 when the newly-formed Air Force headquarters were instructed to develop plans for an elite ceremonial unit comparable to those of the other armed services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8650677
    VIRIN: 240913-F-HE787-1054
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Honor Guard
    AFGSC
    90th Missile Wing
    FE Warren

