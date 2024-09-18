U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lee Sims, Joint Personnel Recovery Center Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape operations noncommissioned officer in charge, teaches a land navigation course Sept. 17, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The land navigation training increased partner readiness with the Bataillon d'intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion), a Djiboutian army crisis response force, while enhancing the enduring U.S. and Djibouti relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 05:58
|Photo ID:
|8650391
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-TK834-1155
|Resolution:
|4794x3424
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.