SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Djibouti Armed Forces Bataillon d'intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion) pose for a photo during multinational land navigation training with U.S. Air Force counterparts Sept. 17, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The land navigation training increased partner readiness with the Bataillon d'intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion), a Djiboutian army crisis response force, while enhancing the enduring U.S. and Djibouti relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)