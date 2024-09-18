Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces [Image 6 of 8]

    DJIBOUTI

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the Djibouti Armed Forces Bataillon d'intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion) pose for a photo during multinational land navigation training with U.S. Air Force counterparts Sept. 17, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The land navigation training increased partner readiness with the Bataillon d'intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion), a Djiboutian army crisis response force, while enhancing the enduring U.S. and Djibouti relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 05:58
    Photo ID: 8650393
    VIRIN: 240917-F-TK834-1277
    Resolution: 5145x3675
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: DJ
    This work, SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

