SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lee Sims, Joint Personnel Recovery Center Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape operations noncommissioned officer in charge, debriefs after teaching a land navigation course Sept. 17, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The land navigation training increased partner readiness with the Bataillon d'intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion), a Djiboutian army crisis response force, while enhancing the enduring U.S. and Djibouti relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)