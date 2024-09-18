Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces [Image 8 of 8]

    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces

    DJIBOUTI

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lee Sims, Joint Personnel Recovery Center Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape operations noncommissioned officer in charge, debriefs after teaching a land navigation course Sept. 17, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The land navigation training increased partner readiness with the Bataillon d'intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion), a Djiboutian army crisis response force, while enhancing the enduring U.S. and Djibouti relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 05:58
    Photo ID: 8650395
    VIRIN: 240917-F-TK834-1313
    Resolution: 3820x3820
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SERE
    AFRICOM
    Joint Training
    Land Navigation
    USAF
    449 AEG

