Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces

    DJIBOUTI

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the Djibouti Armed Forces Bataillon d'intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion) plot points on a map during multinational training with U.S. Air Force counterparts Sept. 17, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The joint training, conducted by the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s Joint Personnel Recovery Team, served to strengthen the enduring partnership between U.S. and Djibouti forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 05:58
    Photo ID: 8650392
    VIRIN: 240917-F-TK834-1226
    Resolution: 5044x3603
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces
    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces
    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces
    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces
    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces
    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces
    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces
    SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    AFRICOM
    Joint Training
    Land Navigation
    USAF
    449 AEG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download