SERE Specialist leads land navigation training to strengthen Djiboutian crisis response forces

Members of the Djibouti Armed Forces Bataillon d'intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion) plot points on a map during multinational training with U.S. Air Force counterparts Sept. 17, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The joint training, conducted by the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s Joint Personnel Recovery Team, served to strengthen the enduring partnership between U.S. and Djibouti forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
